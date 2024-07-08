Commodity Market: Gold price decline for first time in July

Mumbai: Gold price declined for first time in July in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 53,960, down by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6745, down by Rs 20. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged. On Friday, gold price gained by Rs 520 to Rs 54,120 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7481.9 per gram up by Rs.290.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6853.4 per gram up by Rs.266. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -2.59%, whereas in the last month it has been -1.29%. The cost of silver is Rs.90800 per kg down by Rs.180 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat at Rs 72,966 per 10 gram. Silver futures opened at Rs 93,380/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 1.3% at $2,385.63 per ounce. Gold is up more than 2% for the week so far. U.S. gold futures settled 1.2% higher to $2,397.7. Price of spot silver rose 2.7% to $31.25 per ounce. Platinum rose 2.6% to $1,028.62 per ounce and palladium gained 0.2% to $1,019.75