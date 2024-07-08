Dalit Woman Allegedly Assaulted by CPI(M) Worker in Alappuzha

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was viciously attacked in public at Maniyathrakkal Junction in Thaikattussery, Cherthala’s Poochakkal area. She accused CPI(M) worker Shaiju and his brother of assaulting her following a complaint she filed against them for attacking her younger brothers. According to her report to Poochakkal police station, the assault occurred after Shaiju and his brother had already assaulted her siblings. The victim, severely injured, was admitted to Thuravoor Taluk Hospital. Alleging police inaction in arresting the accused, she expressed frustration over the situation.

In a separate incident, police apprehended an autorickshaw driver identified as Shamsudheen from Valiyaparamba. He was arrested for wielding a machete and threatening a bus driver on the Palakkad-Kozhikode highway’s Kondotty-Kolappuram stretch. The incident unfolded when the bus, en route from Manjeri to Kozhikode, paused to allow passengers to disembark, giving an autorickshaw an opportunity to overtake. Subsequently, when the bus attempted to pass the autorickshaw, despite repeated horn signals, the autorickshaw driver refused to yield. A video capturing the confrontation from the bus went viral, leading to his arrest.