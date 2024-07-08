Foreign portfolio investment crosses Rs 1 lakh crore in 2024

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested over Rs 7,900 crore in Indian equities in the first week July. With this, total FPI investment in equities reached Rs 1.16 lakh crore so far this year.

According to the data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have made a net inflow of Rs 7,962 crore in equities so far this month (till July 5). This came following an inflow of Rs 26,565 crore in equities in June. Before that, FPIs withdrew Rs 25,586 crore in May and over Rs 8,700 crore in April.

In the fortnight ended June 30, FPIs bought heavily in telecom and financial services. Additionally, they were buyers in autos, capital goods, healthcare and IT. On the other hand, selling was seen in metals, mining and power, which had run up too fast in recent months.

Apart from equities, FPIs invested Rs 6,304 crore in the debt market during the period under review. This has pushed the debt tally to Rs 74,928 crore this year so far.

Meanwhile, FPIspurchased Rs 5,200 crore ($627 million) fully accessible route (FAR) bonds in a week. Earlier, select Indian government securities were included in JPMorgan global bond index. Index-eligible bonds have attracted $10 billion from overseas investors since the inclusion was announced in September. Overseas investors held a total of Rs 1.9 trillion FAR bonds as of July 5.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.