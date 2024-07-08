Gulf country announces new guidelines for domestic worker recruitment

Kuwait City: Kuwait has announced new guidelines for domestic worker recruitment. The new measures were announced to simplify the recruitment of domestic workers.

Under these measures, the recruitment of Filipino domestic workers will commence shortly at a cost of 700 dinars, inclusive of the travel ticket. For Sri Lankan domestic workers, the cost will be at 750 dinars, also covering the travel ticket.

Additionally, recruitment fees for other domestic staff such as drivers or cooks will be standardised at 180 dinars, which includes the travel ticket.

According to Mohammed Ahmed Al Alyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Durra Manpower Company, these directives originate from Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Al Abdullah Al Sabah and First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef Al Sabah, along with the company’s Board of Directors.