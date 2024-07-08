Heavy Rains Halt Mumbai Trains, Flood Roads

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has caused severe waterlogging in multiple areas, leading to significant traffic jams and disrupting local train services between Khadavli and Titwala in the Kalyan-Kasara section on Sunday (July 7). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continued heavy rainfall for the week, with thunderstorms expected during the night. The city recorded 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours overnight, exacerbating the situation in low-lying areas.

Local train services between Kasara and Titwala were suspended after a tree fell on the tracks due to the heavy rain and thunderstorms. Additionally, soil accumulation on tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations and another fallen tree blocking Vashind station further disrupted services on the busy route. Train services are anticipated to resume by Monday. The Central Railway suburban services have been significantly impacted, with waterlogging affecting stations and tracks, particularly at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations.

Thane has been one of the worst-hit areas, with continuous heavy rain since Saturday. Houses and bridges in the Shahpur area have been submerged, prompting rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist those trapped in flooded localities. The IMD has also predicted heavy rain across Maharashtra for the next three to four days, particularly in the Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions from July 8 to July 10, 2024.