Idukki Govt School’s UP Section Lacks Recognition: No Mid-day Meals, Free Books

Students in the upper primary category at Idukki’s Udumbanchola Government School have been paying Rs 300 monthly for 13 years due to the UP section’s lack of government recognition. This status prevents the section from receiving government benefits and support, unlike the recognized lower primary and high school sections.

Students in grades five and seven share a classroom, leading to an unconventional learning environment where one group sits idle while the other is taught. With only two teachers covering all subjects, any absence forces the remaining teacher to manage multiple classes simultaneously. This situation limits students’ participation in extracurricular activities and leaves some coming to school hungry, as they do not receive mid-day meals, free books, or uniforms.

The financial burden on students and their families is significant, as failing to pay the monthly fee results in teachers’ salaries being withheld. Serving 50 children from low-income families in the cardamom plantation area of Idukki, the school has seen students unable to advance due to financial constraints, including five students who couldn’t move from fourth to fifth grade last year.