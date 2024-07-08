India’s Dhruv Sitwala and Anupama Ramachandran win Asian billiards and women’s snooker titles

Riyadh: India’s Dhruv Sitwala and Anupama Ramachandran clinched the men’s Asian billards and women’s snooker titles in the Asian championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In Billiards, Dhruv Sitwala defeated Ace Indian cueist and compatriot Pankaj Advani 5-2 in the final.

In Asian women’s snooker final, India’s Anupama Ramachandran defeated Panchaya Channoi of Thailand by 3-1.

The results (finals)

Men: Billiards: Dhruv Sitwala bt Pankaj Advani 5-2 (103 (103) -0, 100-36, 2-101 (82), 11-100 (60), 100-64, 101 (101) -23, 100 (62) -0).

Women: Snooker: Final: Anupama Ramachandran bt Panchaya Channoi (Thai) 3-1 (18-72, 81 (54) -1, 61-51, 61-40).