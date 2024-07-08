Kallakkadal Alert issued for coastal areas of Kerala, Tamil Nadu

The weather agency has issued an alert for coastal areas of Kerala and Tamil Nadu about the potential occurrence of the ‘Kallakkadal’ phenomenon on Monday, advising fishermen to secure their vessels in the harbor. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has recommended that residents in accident-prone coastal regions relocate to safer locations. Additionally, people are advised to avoid traveling to beaches and venturing into the sea, as high tides associated with ‘Kallakkadal’ are expected to persist until 11:30 pm.

‘Kallakkadal,’ derived from the Malayalam words for ‘thief’ (Kallan) and ‘sea’ (Kadal), refers to the phenomenon where ‘thief-like’ sea waves suddenly lash coastal areas, often leading to severe flooding and devastation. These flash floods can occur without noticeable changes in local wind or coastal conditions, and are believed to be a consequence of growing climate change. Characterized by high sea waves, ‘Kallakkadal’ typically happens during the pre-monsoon or post-monsoon seasons and can cause water levels to rise 3-4 meters above the maximum level.

Historically, ‘Kallakkadal’ events were unpredictable and emerged without prior warning. However, in 2020, INCOIS launched the Swell Surge Forecast System, which provides a 7-day advance warning of such occurrences. This early warning system aims to better prepare and protect coastal communities from the potentially devastating effects of the phenomenon.