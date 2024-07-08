Kerala’s Worst Train Disaster: Peruman Train Tragedy Kills 105, 36 Years Ago

Today marks the 36th anniversary of the tragic Peruman disaster, where nine coaches of the Island Express train bound for Thiruvananthapuram derailed and plunged into Ashtamudi Lake, claiming 105 lives. Each year, families and friends of the victims gather to honor their memory, laying flowers in remembrance. The incident also left over 200 people injured, and survivors continue to grapple with the trauma, haunted by recurring nightmares of the tragic afternoon.

On July 8, 1988, the Island Express train, traveling from Bangalore to Thiruvananthapuram, met with disaster. At 12:20 pm, while crossing the Peruman bridge near Munrothuruthu, the train derailed, causing nine out of fifteen coaches to sink into Ashtamudi Lake. Local fishermen responded swiftly, using boats to rescue passengers, followed by the arrival of the fire department.

Despite these efforts, the tragedy resulted in over 100 fatalities, with some bodies recovered days later. The Railway Safety Commissioner at the time, Sooryanarayanan, attributed the disaster to a cyclone supposedly hitting the bridge during midday. However, local fishermen and their families disputed this explanation, asserting that no such cyclone occurred. Moreover, the lack of significant damage in nearby areas raised doubts about the official account, leaving many questions unanswered about the true cause of the catastrophe.