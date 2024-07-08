Know what is 1-1-1-1 marriage rule and its benefits

The 1-1-1-1 marriage rule was introduced by content creator Amy Earle. This new rule offers a simple yet effective framework to prioritise your relationship and nurture lasting connections.

‘We’ve been married 29 years and I think this is brilliant for any couple who is looking for a framework. There’s obviously exceptions to rules, but this pattern would be great to follow to keep connection alive. If there’s one thing we’ve learned the last 29 years, it’s to prioritize our relationship above everything else, including the kids,’ said Amy Earle on her Instagram handle.

This rule breaks down into four key commitments:

Week vacation alone each year: A yearly child-free getaway allows you to reconnect as a couple, rekindle romance, and focus on shared interests outside of parenthood.

Date night every week: Ditch the distractions! A dedicated date night, free from phones and work worries, fosters communication, keeps the spark alive, and reminds you why you fell in love.

Intimate connection every week: Physical intimacy is a cornerstone of a healthy relationship. Prioritize regular intimacy to maintain emotional and physical closeness.

Also Read; Know common mistakes men make during sex

Screen-free conversation every night: Carve out 30 minutes each night for uninterrupted conversation. Put away the screens and truly listen to each other.

Benefits of the 1-1-1-1 rule:

Prioritises quality time: By dedicating specific times for connection, the 1-1-1-1 rule ensures your relationship gets the attention it deserves.

Strengthens individuality: The solo vacation allows each partner to maintain their sense of self and return with renewed energy for the relationship.

Boosts intimacy: Regular date nights and initiating intimacy foster emotional and physical closeness, keeping the spark alive.

Enhances communication: Daily, screen-free conversations create space for open communication and a deeper understanding of each other’s thoughts and feelings.

Prevents resentment: The intentional focus on the relationship helps avoid the feeling of being taken for granted and fosters appreciation for each other.