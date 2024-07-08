Market Capitalisation of 8 of top-10 most-valued firms surge by Rs 1.83 lakh crore

Mumbai: Combined market valuation of 8 of the top 10 most valuable companies increased by Rs 1,83,290.36 crore, last week. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerged as the largest gainers.

Market capitalisation or market cap is the total value of a company’s stock. It is calculated by multiplying the stock price by the number of its outstanding shares.

TCS’s market valuation increased by Rs 38,894.44 crore to Rs 14,51,739.53 crore, making it the largest gainer among the top ten corporations. Infosys added Rs 33,320.03 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 6,83,922.13 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 32,611.36 crore to Rs 21,51,562.56 crore and that of ICICI Bank zoomed Rs 23,676.78 crore to Rs 8,67,878.66 crore.The market capitalisation (mcap) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) rallied Rs 16,950.99 crore to Rs 6,42,524.89 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever surged Rs 16,917.06 crore to Rs 5,98,487.89 crore.The mcap of ITC went up by Rs 10,924.13 crore to Rs 5,41,399.95 crore. State Bank of India’s valuation climbed Rs 9,995.57 crore to Rs 7,67,561.25 crore.

However, the market valuation of HDFC Bank’s mcap fell Rs 26,970.79 crore to Rs 12,53,894.64 crore. The mcap of Bharti Airtel declined Rs 8,735.49 crore to Rs 8,13,794.86 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.