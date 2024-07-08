Modi’s Strategic Investment in Iran’s Chabahar Port

Iran’s Chabahar Port is a key infrastructure project developed by India to connect landlocked Afghanistan with the Indian subcontinent and other Central Asian countries. Iran’s Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, announced that India has committed $120 million to the Chabahar Port project, specifically for the Shahid Beheshti Terminal. This port serves as a crucial transit point for trade, allowing goods to bypass Pakistan. Additionally, India has set up a $250 million credit line to support infrastructure development in southeastern Iran, showcasing growing Indian interest in Iranian investments.

Earlier this year, India and Iran signed a 10-year agreement for India to operate the Chabahar Port. Under this deal, India Port Global Limited (IPGL) will manage the cargo and container terminals. Chabahar is strategically and economically significant for India, providing an alternate route to Afghanistan and bypassing Pakistan’s blockade. The port has processed substantial cargo and container traffic and played a vital role in delivering humanitarian aid, including wheat and pulses to Afghanistan during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In August 2023, Prime Minister Modi met with President Ebrahim Raisi at the BRICS Summit to discuss the long-term contract for Chabahar Port. Both leaders emphasized the need to finalize and sign the contract, aligning with India’s strategic and economic objectives in Central Asia. However, the project has faced various challenges. The recent agreement signed by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Tehran reflects India’s commitment to the project and its broader goals in the region.