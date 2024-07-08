NEET-UG 2024 Leak Requires Investigation: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday confirmed that the NEET UG 2024 exam was compromised due to a question paper leak, stating that the integrity of the exam had been breached. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud acknowledged this fact while hearing multiple cases related to the NEET-UG 2024 medical admission test, noting the National Testing Agency (NTA) had registered six FIRs, and the CBI was investigating the claims.

A bench led by Chief Justice Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is reviewing 38 petitions concerning the exam, a national test for medical program admissions in India. The court emphasized the need to carefully consider the extent of the leak before deciding on a reexamination, highlighting the potential impact on 23 lakh students, many from low-income families who might struggle with transportation to test centers. The Chief Justice remarked, “We must be conscious of the extent of the leak as we are dealing with 23 lakh students.”

The court expressed reluctance to order a retest unless absolutely necessary, given the significant consequences for the students’ careers. The CJI stressed, “The sanctity of the exam has been compromised… this is beyond doubt. Now we have to establish the extent of the leak.” Additionally, the CJI questioned how the NTA handles the printing and distribution of question papers, seeking more details on the process.