Orange alert for coastal Karnataka; Bengaluru to see 40km/hr winds

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for coastal Karnataka, predicting very heavy rains and isolated extremely heavy showers over the next five days. The alert includes Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. This weather forecast is based on synoptic meteorology, indicating an offshore trough at mean sea level along the south Gujarat-north Kerala coast and strong wind convergence over coastal Karnataka, likely resulting in significant precipitation.

From July 8th to 12th, scattered heavy rains and isolated very heavy showers are expected across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga may also experience heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind speeds of 30-40 km/h in some areas. Additionally, Hassan district is forecasted to see isolated heavy rains with similar wind speeds. In the northern interior districts, including Belagavi, Bagalkot, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, and Vijayapur, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected with wind speeds of 40 to 50 km/h. Southern interior districts like Bangalore Rural, Bangalore City, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumkur, and Vijayanagar are likely to experience similar weather conditions.

In Bangalore City and surrounding areas, mostly cloudy skies and possibilities of moderate rainfall are expected over the next 24 hours, along with sustained gusty winds of 30-40 km/h. The maximum and minimum temperatures forecasted for Bangalore are 27°C and 21°C respectively. The IMD also noted that post-July 13th, rainfall intensity is expected to diminish across the state, although moderate showers may continue.