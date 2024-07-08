PM Modi departs for Russia, eager to discuss bilateral ties with ‘friend’ Putin

PM Modi anticipates Russia visit, emphasizes strong bond with Putin, and aims to review comprehensive bilateral cooperation during the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit in Moscow. Highlighting the strategic and privileged partnership between the two nations across sectors like energy, security, trade, and culture, Modi looks forward to discussing regional and global issues with his “friend” Putin. The visit will also include meetings with the Indian community in Russia.

The Kremlin describes Modi’s upcoming visit as crucial and extensive, featuring formal discussions, informal talks, and participation in the summit at a time of heightened international interest. Discussions are expected to cover a wide range of bilateral and global issues, reflecting the deep-rooted friendship and strategic cooperation between India and Russia.

Additionally, PM Modi acknowledges Austria as a steadfast partner, marking his first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over four decades. He plans to meet with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer to advance bilateral relations in areas such as innovation, technology, and sustainable development. Modi also looks forward to engaging with business leaders and the Indian community in Austria during his visit.