PM Modi to Be First Indian PM to Visit Austria in 41 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make the first Indian prime ministerial visit to Austria in 41 years, following Indira Gandhi’s visit in 1983. His official visit, scheduled for July 9-10, coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Austria diplomatic relations. Modi will meet with the Austrian President and engage in high-level business discussions, as well as interact with the Indian community in Vienna. This visit aims to enhance bilateral cooperation in infrastructure, renewable energy, high technology, start-ups, media, and entertainment.

Historically, prime ministerial visits from India to Austria have been rare, with Jawaharlal Nehru visiting in 1955 and Indira Gandhi in 1971 and 1983. However, there have been several presidential visits, including K R Narayanan in 1999 and Pratibha Devisingh Patil in 2011. Modi’s visit follows External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s trip to Austria earlier this year, during which five agreements were signed to strengthen bilateral ties.

The visit underscores the shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law that form the foundation of India-Austria relations. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer expressed his eagerness to welcome Modi and deepen bilateral cooperation. Modi highlighted the cultural and intellectual connections between the two nations, referencing Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s visits to Vienna in the 1920s as pivotal moments in their shared history.