Raigad Fort Deluged: Viral Video Shows Tourists Stranded in Heavy Rain

Severe cloudburst at Raigad Fort captured in viral video, stranding over 30 people as intense rainfall transforms historic site into dangerous terrain. Rescue efforts swiftly evacuated all stranded tourists, averting casualties amidst treacherous conditions turned waterfalls.

Maharashtra faces widespread heavy rainfall impacting Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Kalnai, disrupting daily life with warnings of ongoing downpours, especially in the Konkan region. Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts have declared holidays for schools and colleges due to rising river levels, particularly alarming in Ratnagiri where Jagbudi River breaches danger levels.

Videos of the deluge in Ratnagiri highlight the severity, especially in eastern Rajapur taluka and Sahyadri range villages, emphasizing public safety advisories to avoid risky areas during heavy rain. Ongoing rescue operations aim to safeguard residents and tourists amidst Maharashtra’s challenging weather conditions.