Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Jul 8, 2024, 05:02 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended flat in the volatile session on July 8. BSE Sensex settled at 79,960.38, down 36.22 points or 0.05 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 24,320.50, down 3.30 points or 0.01 percent.

About 1570 shares advanced, 1988 shares declined, and 95 shares unchanged. Top  gainers were ONGC, ITC, HDFC Life, HUL and Tata Consumer Products. Top losers were Divis Labs, Titan Company, BPCL, Shriram Finance and Adani Ports.

On the sectoral front, capital goods, FMCG and oil & gas up 0.6-1.5 percent, while auto, bank, healthcare, metal, realty, power, telecom down 0.4-0.8 percent. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally lower.

