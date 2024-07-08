Teenager Dies from Electrocution After Climbing Goods Train in Kochi

A 17-year-old boy, Antony Jose from Edappally, was electrocuted after climbing on top of a stationary goods train at Edappally railway station, police reported on Sunday (July 7). While his friends passed under the train, Antony attempted to cross over by climbing on top and came into contact with the live power lines above the track.

Following the incident, Antony was immediately taken to a private hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries around 7:30 pm. He had suffered 90 percent burns from the electrocution and was admitted to Ernakulam EMC Hospital, where he later passed away.

“A group of local boys, including Antony Jose, were crossing the railway tracks at the station,” a police official stated. “While the others went beneath the train, Jose climbed on top of the goods train coach using one of its ladders. As he reached the top, he was electrocuted and suffered 90 percent burn injuries.”