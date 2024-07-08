The European Commission approves new Schengen visa rules for Indian and GCC visitors

Paris: The European Commission has approved new regulations for the issuance of Schengen visas to citizens of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and India who live in their home countries. Under the new system, Saudi, Bahraini and Omanis will now have access to multiple-entry visas, allowing them to travel to 29 European countries using the same visa within five years.

Kuwaitis can be issued with long-term, multi-entry Schengen visas valid for five years. UAE nationals enjoy visa-free travel to the Schengen nations, permitting stays of up to three months at a time. However, a Schengen visa is a must for UAE residents.

Additionally, the European Commission adopted specific rules on issuing multiple entry visas to Indians. Under the new regulations, Indian travellers are now eligible to obtain a two-year Schengen visa. To qualify for this extended visa, applicants must have obtained and used two Schengen visas within the last three years in accordance with the regulations. Upon successfully utilising the two-year visa, travellers can typically anticipate eligibility for a five-year Schengen visa, subject to the maintenance of sufficient passport validity.

Schengen visas allow the holder to travel freely in the Schengen area for short stays of a maximum of 90 days in any 180-day period. The visas are not purpose-bound, but they do not grant the right to work. The Schengen area consists of 29 European countries (of which 25 are EU states): Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden, along with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.