TMC MP Mahua Moitra faces Delhi Police action over ‘derogatory’ post on NCW chief

Delhi Police’s IFSO unit has filed an FIR against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for allegedly making derogatory remarks against NCW chief Rekha Sharma. Moitra faces charges under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to acts intended to outrage the modesty of a woman, according to DCP (PRO) Suman Nalwa.

The controversy erupted after Moitra posted a video on social media platform X on July 4, showing Sharma’s presence at the site of a stampede in Hathras. The video, later deleted, depicted a man holding an umbrella and walking behind Sharma.

The NCW took suo motu cognizance of Moitra’s comments and called for an FIR to be lodged against her. In response, Moitra challenged Delhi Police to act swiftly, jokingly offering to hold her own umbrella if needed for an arrest within three days while she was in Nadia. The NCW termed Moitra’s remarks as crude and a violation of a woman’s dignity in its complaint.