Vizhinjam Seaport in Kerala to Welcome First Mothership on July 12

In a major development, the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram is set to welcome its first mothership on July 12. The container ship, named San Fernando and operated by Maersk Line, will be the inaugural vessel to dock at the port. Constructed in 2015 and sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, San Fernando measures 300 meters in length and 48 meters in beam, and it will be assisted by three tugs and a pilot vessel for berthing.

The CPI(M) government in Kerala is preparing to celebrate this milestone, which marks a significant achievement in the Vizhinjam port project, an infrastructure initiative with substantial economic potential for the state. Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev recently highlighted on social media that major shipping companies, including Mediterranean Shipping Company, Maersk, APM Terminals, and Hapag-Lloyd, have expressed strong interest in establishing operations at Vizhinjam, reinforcing its status as a crucial global transshipment hub.

Vizhinjam’s strategic location, just ten nautical miles from major international shipping routes connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf, and the Far East, along with its natural depth of 18-20 meters, positions it as an ideal destination for large motherships. This advantage is expected to transform Vizhinjam into a significant transshipment hub for India.