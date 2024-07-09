6 killed, 3 injured in car-auto collision

Begusarai: In a tragic incident, 6 people lost their lives and 3 others injured in a collision between an auto and a car. The auto, travelling towards Zeromile from Simaria, collided with the car near Ratan Chowk on the four-lane NH-31 in Bihar’s Begusarai.

Also Read: BWF Reunion Open 2024: India wins men’s and women’s singles title

‘ Bodies are being sent for the post-mortem examination and the matter is being investigated,’ a statement issued by the Begusarai police said.

The auto collided head-on with a car, resulting in the death of the five people on the auto, along with the driver. The victims are yet to be identified.