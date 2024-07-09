BWF Reunion Open 2024: India wins men’s and women’s singles title

Saint-Denis: In Badminton, India bagged the men’s and women’s singles titles at the Saint-Denis Reunion Open 2024. The tournament was held in Saint-Denis, the capital of the French overseas département of Réunion in the Western Indian Ocean.

In Men’s singles, India’s Tharun Mannepalli defeated Yudai Okimoto of Japan in straight sets, 21-15, 21-15, to win his second title of the year. Earlier, he won the Kazakhstan International Challenge.

While in women’s singles, World No. 75, India’s Tasnim Mir clinched the title, defeating compatriot Rakshitha Sree, also in straight games 21-15, 21-19. in the final. However, in the men’s doubles final, the Indian duo of Prakash Raj and Gouse Shaik lost to Julien Maio and William Villeger of France, 9-21, 14-21, to settle for a runner-up finish.