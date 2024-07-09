Child in Thiruvananthapuram diagnosed with cholera

Cholera has been detected in Thiruvananthapuram, where a ten-year-old boy residing at the Karunya differently-abled Hostel in Neyyattinkara tested positive for the disease. The hostel had recently seen the death of a 26-year-old man named Anu, who displayed symptoms of cholera, although his diagnosis remains unconfirmed due to inconclusive swab samples.

Following the boy’s cholera diagnosis, health authorities have initiated an investigation to pinpoint the source of the infection. Currently, the boy’s condition is stable. Additionally, ten other hostel residents exhibiting symptoms are undergoing treatment, with their samples sent for testing. Kerala has recorded nine confirmed cases of cholera in the past six months, with the last known cholera-related death in the state occurring in 2017.

Cholera is a bacterial illness usually transmitted through contaminated water, leading to severe diarrhea and dehydration. Untreated cases can be fatal within hours, posing a significant risk even to previously healthy individuals. Prevention measures include ensuring clean water access, enhancing sanitation, and administering oral cholera vaccines, which offer protection for about six months and also guard against another type of diarrheal infection caused by E. coli.