‘District Collectors Shouldn’t Act Like Kings’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a stern directive to district officials, urging them to act as public servants rather than behaving like kings. He emphasized that both politicians and officials are accountable to the public and should address their issues promptly. Siddaramaiah warned that senior officials would face consequences if they continued to neglect their duties. He highlighted that the large number of complaints reaching him indicated a failure on the part of local officials to meet and resolve the people’s problems.

During a lengthy meeting from 10 am to 8 pm at Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah addressed various issues, including excessive rainfall, financial relief, farmers’ problems, and compensation for families of farmers who committed suicide. He also discussed revenue issues, dengue control, and the protection of government properties. The Chief Minister urged district and taluk authorities to coordinate efforts at the grassroots level and resolve land disputes promptly. He stressed that complaints reaching his office would be seen as a sign of inaction and warned of repercussions for unresolved issues.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that a significant number of applications received during his public meetings indicated a lack of action by local officials. He urged District Collectors to familiarize themselves with their districts’ history and conditions and stressed the importance of good governance. He noted the high number of pending cases in Tahsildar and Collector courts and encouraged officials to be more accessible to the public. Additionally, he called for the cancellation of ineligible BPL cards and the issuance of gun licenses and identity cards to itinerant herdsmen to ensure their well-being and prevent theft.