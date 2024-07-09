Etihad Airways to increase frequency of flights to this city: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways will increase its frequency of flights to Boston in USA. The airline will operate daily flights between Boston and Abu Dhabi, beginning 27 October. The decision comes three months after Etihad Airways introduced Boston as its fourth destination in the United States, joining Chicago, New York and Washington DC.

Etihad’s daily flights from Boston Logan International Airport to Abu Dhabi operate with a state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring the airline’s acclaimed Business Studios and Economy Smart seats.

Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport also enables guests to clear US immigration and customs inspections before boarding. The airport has the only US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility in the Middle East.

Etihad will also begin flying its Airbus A350 once daily to Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada, beginning 27 October. The Airbus A350 is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, and is one of the most efficient aircraft types in the world. The aircraft has 25 per cent less fuel burn and CO2 emissions than previous models.