Fatal Lightning Strikes Claim 12 Lives in Bihar

In the past 24 hours, twelve more individuals have tragically lost their lives due to lightning strikes across seven districts of Bihar, as confirmed by officials from the chief minister’s office on Monday. The fatalities were recorded in Jamui and Kaimur with three deaths each, while Rohtas reported two deaths, and one death each occurred in Saharsa, Saran, Bhojpur, and Gopalganj districts.

This recent spike brings the total number of deaths from lightning strikes in Bihar to 40 this year. Just two days earlier, on Saturday, another 10 people lost their lives in separate incidents across various districts including Nalanda, Nawada, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Saharsa, Rohtas, Saran, Jamui, Bhojpur, and Gopalganj.

According to official records, Bihar has witnessed a total of 25 lightning-related deaths in the past five days alone. Authorities have advised people to stay indoors during heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning to avoid such tragic incidents. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each deceased individual as ex-gratia relief.