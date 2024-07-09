Five Army Soldiers Killed in J&K Terror Attack by Pakistani terrorists

Five Indian Army personnel were killed and six others injured in a terrorist ambush on a military convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Monday. The attack occurred during a routine patrol on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road, about 150 km from Kathua. Pakistani terrorists initiated the assault by hurling a grenade at the convoy followed by gunfire. Although security forces retaliated, the militants escaped into nearby forested areas.

Following the attack, the injured soldiers were swiftly evacuated for medical treatment. Reinforcements were deployed, and a search operation commenced to locate the fleeing terrorists. Intermittent exchanges of gunfire were reported during the pursuit.

The incident drew strong condemnation from political leaders, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizing the government for its response to ongoing terrorist threats. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep sorrow over the loss of soldiers and condemned the “cowardly” attack.

This attack marks the second assault on the Indian Army in the Jammu region within 48 hours, following an incident at an Army camp in Rajouri district that injured one soldier. Additionally, it occurred shortly after security forces killed six terrorists in encounters in Kulgam district, resulting in casualties among soldiers involved in the operations.