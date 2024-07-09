Forex Market: Indian rupee trades flat against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee traded flat against the US currency in the opening session on Tuesday as the impact of a firm dollar in the overseas markets was offset by easing crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian rupee opened marginally up 1 paisa at 83.49 against the American currency. The local currency moved in a narrow range of 83.49 to 83.51 in restricted trade in the opening session. The domestic currency had closed at 83.50 against the US dollar on Monday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 105.03, higher by 0.03 per cent. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Monday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 60.98 crore.