Funds Allocated to Missions for Promoting Indian Cinema

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting plans to support Indian missions worldwide in promoting Indian cinema by providing financial assistance. Funds will facilitate organizing film festivals, conducting outreach activities, and translating films with subtitles or dubbing into foreign languages. Administered through the National Film Development Corporation, this initiative falls under the Development, Communication, and Dissemination of Filmic Content Scheme, recently outlined by the government.

Guidelines specify that missions can collaborate with local Indian Film Industry Associations, participate in cinema exhibitions, and host networking sessions and webinars. Each mission will draft an annual action plan with cost estimates to qualify for financial aid from the ministry.

Moreover, missions are encouraged to leverage social media for targeted campaigns, share behind-the-scenes content, and engage celebrities in outreach efforts. They may also utilize local media channels such as newspapers and podcasts to broaden their reach and enhance the global presence of Indian cinema. The ministry aims to amplify India’s soft power through collaborations with Indian missions and consulates abroad, emphasizing greater participation of Indian films in prestigious international film festivals.