Heavy Rains: ‘Red’ Alert Shuts Schools, Colleges; Train Advisory Issued

Heavy rains brought Mumbai to a standstill on Monday (July 8), with no let-up expected as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red’ alert for Tuesday (July 9). The downpour disrupted suburban train services, flight operations, and daily activities across the city.

In response, officials closed schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and rural areas of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg for Tuesday to ensure student safety. Severe waterlogging caused traffic chaos, and an elderly woman tragically died from burn injuries due to a short-circuit amid the hazardous conditions.

The IMD’s red alert forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to place disaster management teams on high alert. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless necessary. The Central Railways’ Mumbai division also advised passengers to avoid travel due to the forecast.