Kerala to Host ‘Keraleeyam’ Again in December

The Kerala state government is set to host the Keraleeyam programme again this December, following its inaugural event in November last year. The organizing committee, led by the Chief Minister, recently met to plan the event, directing departments to fund it through sponsorships.

The government has not yet disclosed the sponsorship amounts for last year’s Keraleeyam, which was claimed to be fully sponsored. Despite several RTI requests for this information, the departments involved have not responded. While the issue was brought up in the Assembly, only the expenditure figures from the Public Relations Department have been shared.

The state government spent Rs 1 crore 55 lakh on the artistic performances at the Central Stadium as part of Keraleeyam. This sum covered the cost of seven performances, including Rs 8 lakh for actress Shobhana’s dance, Rs 8.3 lakh for a show by Mukesh MLA and GS Pradeep, and Rs 4.05 lakh for Murugan Kattakkada’s performance. Additional expenses included Rs 2.05 lakh for KS Chithra’s music show, Rs 3.8 lakh for a fusion show by Kalamandalam artists, Rs 1.19 lakh for Stephen Devassy and Mattannur Sankarankutty’s program, and Rs 9.9 lakh for the Jayam show led by M Jayachandran.