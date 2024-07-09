Know association between tea consumption and semen quality

A study from China has revealed a new health benefit of drinking tea. The study found that men who drank tea regularly for years had higher quality and quantity of semen.

China is one of the leading countries in the world in terms of tea consumption. China is also the largest producer of tea. That is why such a study took place there.

Also Read: Know what is micropenis

The researchers studied the effects of drinking tea, alcohol and smoking on sperm count. The researchers found that tea affect sperm health. More than 50% of the participants in the study were regular tea drinkers and smokers. We know that smoking is a habit that is detrimental to overall health, including the reproductive system. Yet researchers are still wondering how such a result could have been achieved. However, no other information was available on the authenticity of the study.

There have been many studies in the past on the benefits of tea in combating and improving the health of many diseases, including cancer. The polyphenols, antioxidants, amino acids and protein found in tea help in this.