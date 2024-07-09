Mercedes-Benz launches new electric SUVs in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading premium car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz launched its entry-level electric SUVs – Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 and EQB 350- in India. The Battery Electric vehicles (BEVs) have reached the Indian shore with 5 5-seater configurations. The newly launched EQA shares the same profile as the GLA. The model can be termed as the electrified version of GLA.

The tech-loaded EQA 250+ has been Introduced at the price tag of Rs 66 lakhs. The EQB 350 SUV has priced at Rs 77.5 lakhs (all India (ex-showroom). Interested customers can now reserve these EVs from the company’s authorised dealership nationwide. The same also can be done online for a totally refundable amount.

The new EQA has LED light bars at the front and rear, new grille with the three-pointed star pattern, 19-inch alloy wheels, and wraparound LED taillights. There are seven colours to choose from, namely Polar White Hi-tech Silver, Cosmos Black, Mountain Grey, Spectral Blue, Patagonia Red, and Mountain Grey Magno.

The Mercedes EQA comes equipped with a 360-degree camera, HUD, gesture control, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable tailgate, four drive modes, panoramic sunroof, two 10.25-inch screens, and seven airbags.

The 2024 EQA is powered by a 70.5kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor that is claimed to return a range of 560km on a single full charge. The power output of this car is rated at 188bhp and 385Nm.An 11kW AC charging allows the EQA to be charged from 0-100 per cent in seven hours and 15 minutes, while 10-80 per cent via a 100kW DC charger takes just 35 minutes.

The company claims that the model is capable of doing 0-100 kmph sprint in just 8.6 seconds, and offers a top speed of 160 kmph.