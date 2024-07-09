Modi in Moscow: Indian diaspora welcomes PM with Bollywood dance celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow yesterday evening, marking his first visit to Russia since the onset of its campaign in Ukraine and his first in nearly five years. Upon arrival at Vnukovo-II International Airport, he was greeted by Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. A rare gesture saw Manturov accompany Modi from the airport to his hotel in the same car, underscoring the visit’s significance. Modi received a Guard of Honour and was welcomed by enthusiastic Indian expatriates and Russian dance groups performing dandiya outside his hotel.

Modi’s visit to Russia includes the highly anticipated 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Vladimir Putin, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors. This trip is significant as it is Modi’s first official visit to Russia since attending an economic conclave in Vladivostok in 2019. The annual summit represents the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between India and Russia, highlighting the importance of this visit amidst evolving global dynamics.

Following his stay in Moscow, PM Modi will travel to Austria on July 9 and 10. This marks his first visit to Austria and the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 41 years, since Indira Gandhi’s visit in 1983. The trip aims to strengthen ties with both longstanding allies, reflecting Modi’s commitment to enhancing India’s international relationships.