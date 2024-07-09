Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the benefits of strengthening India-Russia ties during his two-day visit to Moscow, where he will co-chair the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Vladimir Putin. Upon arrival, Modi expressed his commitment to deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two nations. The visit, Modi’s first to Russia since his re-election and since the Ukraine invasion, marks a crucial step in bolstering bilateral relations.

Despite Western pressure for India to join anti-Russia sanctions, trade between the two countries has flourished, reaching a record $65 billion in 2023. Russia has become India’s fourth-largest trading partner and second-largest source of imports, with significant increases in crude oil imports. Both nations continue to collaborate in international forums like the UN, G20, BRICS, and SCO, and are enhancing defense cooperation under a long-term military technical cooperation agreement.

Modi’s visit has drawn criticism from some Western commentators, who argue it undermines efforts to isolate Russia. Indian officials, however, maintain that the visit is solely focused on bilateral ties. Analysts in India view the summit as strategically significant, reinforcing the enduring partnership between India and Russia across various sectors, including trade, energy, and defense, despite external criticism.