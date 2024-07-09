Moscow’s Ostankino Tower illuminated with Indian tricolour for PM Modi’s visit

Upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Russia for a two-day official visit, Moscow’s Ostankino Tower, the tallest free-standing structure in Europe, was illuminated with the Indian tricolour in tribute to his visit. This marks Modi’s first visit to Russia since the country’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and his first since attending an economic conclave in Vladivostok in 2019.

PM Modi was welcomed by Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov, highlighting the significance of his visit. President Vladimir Putin will host a private dinner for Modi on the day of his arrival. The following day, Modi will engage with the Indian diaspora in Russia and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Kremlin. He will also visit the Rosatom pavilion at an exhibition venue in Moscow. The Kremlin has emphasized that trade and economic cooperation will be central themes during the meeting between Modi and Putin.

After concluding his visit to Russia, PM Modi will travel to Vienna, marking the first visit to the Austrian capital by an Indian leader since former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1983.