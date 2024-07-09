Nothing launches CMF Phone 1 in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Nothing’s subsidiary brand, CMF has launched its first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1 in India and the global market. The handset comes with an interchangeable back cover and a unique design that enables users to attach proprietary accessories such as lanyards.

The CMF Phone 1 is available for Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also a higher 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 17,999. As part of the launch offer, CMF has provided an instant discount of Rs 1,000 with select bank cards on the first sale.

It is offered in Black, Blue, Light Green and Orange colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart on July 12 at 12:00pm IST as well as the CMF India website and retail partners. The handset comes with different accessories including a case priced at Rs. 1,499 and a stand priced at Rs. 799. It can be bundled with a lanyard cable for Rs. 799 and a card case for Rs. 799.

The dual-SIM (Nano) CMF Phone 1 runs Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6 and it is confirmed to receive two years of major Android updates and three years of security patches. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED LTPS display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 395ppi pixel density, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 2000 nits peak brightness.

It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. With the RAM Booster feature, the available memory on the CMF Phone 1 can be virtually ‘expanded’ up to 16GB.

The CMF Phone 1 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an unspecified Sony sensor, along with support for electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and a portrait sensor with 2x zoom. On the front, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The CMF Phone 1 offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion of up to 2TB. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C port. It has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The company has equipped its first smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. The handset is claimed to offer up to two days of battery life on a single charge. It can be charged up to 50 percent within 20 minutes.