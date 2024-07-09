PM Modi Announces New Indian Consulates in Kazan, Yekaterinburg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community on Tuesday, expressing gratitude for their presence and sharing the love and essence of India with them. He reflected on his decade-long rapport with President Putin, mentioning their 16 meetings and highlighting the shared goals and accomplishments of their nations.

PM Modi emphasized the Indian government’s achievements and future targets, including the third-term goals of becoming the world’s third-largest economy and building 3 crore houses for the poor. He lauded India’s advancements in digital transactions, startup ecosystems, and infrastructure, stressing the nation’s commitment to overcoming challenges and fostering global development.

He also celebrated the enduring friendship between India and Russia, announcing the opening of new Indian consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg to enhance bilateral relations. PM Modi praised the contributions of the Indian diaspora in Russia and acknowledged President Putin’s efforts in strengthening the partnership between the two countries.