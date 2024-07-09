PM Modi Arrives in Moscow for Key Talks with President Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun a crucial two-day official visit to Moscow, Russia, for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Vladimir Putin. Upon arrival, he received a warm welcome with a guard of honour and was greeted by Russia’s 1st Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, highlighting the visit’s significance.

Before departing for Russia, Modi expressed optimism about enhancing relations with Russia and Austria. He emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with longstanding allies and mentioned plans to engage with the Indian community in these countries. This visit marks Modi’s first official trip to Russia in five years, following his attendance at an economic summit in Vladivostok in 2019, and is notable as his first visit since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022.

The summit on Tuesday will focus on expanding bilateral cooperation in various sectors such as trade, energy, and defence. Modi and Putin aim to explore opportunities to strengthen these ties amidst evolving global dynamics.