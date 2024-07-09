Putin Gives PM Modi Golf Cart Tour of Novo Ogoryovo Residence

A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi riding in a golf cart driven by Russian President Vladimir Putin has gone viral on social media. The footage captures PM Modi being taken to an unofficial meeting at Putin’s residence in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow on Monday, with Putin and two delegates seated behind them. During this visit, President Putin personally guided PM Modi around his residence and gave him a tour in an electric car.

After engaging with the Indian community in Moscow, PM Modi had an informal gathering with Putin at his residence. The two leaders enjoyed tea on the terrace, took a ride together in a golf cart, and visited the stables. Following these talks, PM Modi expressed his delight to Putin, describing the visit as a “moment of joy.” PM Modi later shared a picture on X, showing them hugging, and wrote, “Looking forward to our talks tomorrow as well, which will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia.”

Putin welcomed PM Modi to his private residence upon his arrival in Moscow on Monday. The most significant outcome of this informal meeting was likely the release of Indian citizens serving in the Russian Army. India has highlighted the issue of its citizens being misled into joining the Russian military under false pretenses. The two leaders are set to hold comprehensive talks at the 22nd India-Russia annual summit on Tuesday, seen against the backdrop of the geopolitical turmoil stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.