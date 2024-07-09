Release date of Chithini announced

Thiruvananthapuram: The release date of upcoming Malayalam film ‘Chithini’ was announced. The film directed by East Coast Vijayan will be released on August 2. The film will be released worldwide in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

The teaser and promo song of the film has gathered wide appreciation. The first video song of the film was released on June 15. The first teaser was released on June 3. The second teaser was released on June 24. The promo song was released on June 28. Both the teasers garnered 1 million views on YouTube.

The film is produced by East Coast Communications. This is the 7th film produced by East Coast Communications. Penned by KV Anil, with screenplay and dialogues by East Coast Vijayan and K V Anil, Chithini is a horror family emotional thriller.

The film features a stellar cast including renowned actors like Amith Chakkalakkal, Vinay Forrt and Mokksha. Newcomers Arathi Nair and Enakshi also hold significant roles in the movie. The ensemble cast also include Srikanth Murali, Johnny Antony, Joy Mathew, Sudheesh, Srikanth Murali, Jayakrishnan, Manikandan Achari, Sujith Shankar, Pramod Veliyanadu, Rajesh Sharm, Unni Raja, and others.

Behind the scenes, Ratheesh Ramakrishnan serves as the cameraman, with Ranjin Raj handles music direction and John Kutty editing. The lyrics of the music are penned by East Coast Vijayan, Santhosh Verma, and Suresh. The movie features four songs in total.

Art direction is handled by Sujith Raghav. Costume designer is Dhanya Balakrishnan and makeup is done by Ranjith Ambady. Choreography is done by Kala Master, stunts by Rajashekar and G Master, VFX by Nidhin Ram Neduvathur, sound mixing by Vipin Nair. Rajashekaran is the executive producer of the film. Production controller is Rajesh Thilakom.

The shooting for the film wrapped up in just 52 days, spanning various locations in Palakkad and its surrounding areas such as Malampuzha, Dhoni Forest, Puducherry, Chinganchira, Kodumbu, Walayar, Chittoor, Thathamangalam, Kollengode, and Kalamandalam.