SIT Blames Organizers After Recording 119 Statements: Hathras Stampede

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the stampede at a ‘Satsang’ event in Hathras has attributed the tragedy to the organizers’ failure to adhere to crowd limits. The SIT’s report indicated that the committee invited more attendees than allowed and neglected proper arrangements. Statements from 119 individuals, including relatives of the deceased and injured devotees, were recorded. The nearly 300-page report also criticized local authorities for granting permission without necessary inspections.

The report emphasized that the organizers bore primary responsibility for the stampede, which was triggered when devotees rushed to collect “Baba’s Charan Dhul” (soil from the godman’s feet). Eyewitness Sudhir Pratap Singh recounted chaotic scenes after the announcement of the sacred soil distribution. Additionally, the godman’s lawyer, AP Singh, alleged sabotage, claiming unidentified individuals spread poison during the event, causing the chaos.

The stampede occurred at a ‘Satsang’ hosted by self-styled godman Suraj Pal, alias ‘Bhole Baba,’ in Fulari village on July 2. The main accused, Devprakash Madhukar, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, with two other suspects apprehended later. In a video statement on July 6, ‘Bhole Baba’ promised to hold those responsible accountable.