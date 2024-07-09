Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end at record high

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended at record high on July 9 led by buying across the sectors. BSE Sensex settled at 80,351.64, up 391.26 points or 0.49 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 24,433.20, up 112.70 points or 0.46 percent.

About 1771 shares advanced, 1664 shares declined, and 83 shares unchanged. Top gainers included Maruti Suzuki, M&M, ITC, Titan Company and Divis Labs. Top losers were ONGC, Tata Consumer, Reliance Industries, Shriram Finance and Bajaj Finance.

Also Read: CMF launches new true wireless stereo earphones in India: Price, Specifications

Except IT and energy, all the sectoral indices ended in the green with auto, FMCG, Healthcare and Realty up 1-2 percent. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a positive note.

Indian markets continued to hit record highs as foreign investors bought over $1.3 billion in equities in early July. They purchased $3.18 billion Indian equities in June, which together offsets the selling seen in April and May.