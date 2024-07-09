Terrorist attack on Army convoy in Jammu’s Kathua kills 5 soldiers

Five Army personnel were killed and six others injured when terrorists ambushed a military convoy in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on July 8. The convoy was on routine patrol along the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road, about 150 km from Kathua, when the attack occurred. The terrorists first threw a grenade and then opened fire before escaping into a nearby forest. Security forces retaliated and promptly initiated a search operation with reinforcements dispatched to locate the attackers.

This attack marks the second on the Indian Army in the Jammu region within 48 hours. On July 7, an Army camp in Rajouri district was attacked, resulting in one soldier being injured. This recent ambush followed the killing of six terrorists in two separate encounters in J&K’s Kulgam district, which began on Saturday. These encounters also claimed the lives of two soldiers, including a paratrooper, and left another soldier injured.

The security forces, comprising the CRPF, Army, and local police, conducted a search operation in Modergam village after receiving intelligence about terrorist presence. During the initial gunfire exchange, a paratrooper was fatally injured. Meanwhile, another intense gunfight erupted in the Frisal area of Kulgam, resulting in the deaths of four terrorists after a prolonged exchange of fire. One soldier was killed, and another was injured during this engagement.