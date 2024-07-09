UP Women Flee with Lovers After Misusing PMAY Funds

In a surprising incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district, 11 women reportedly misused funds from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The women took the initial instalment of Rs 40,000, meant for building permanent homes, and absconded with their lovers, leaving their husbands behind. The husbands filed complaints with the local police, revealing the misuse of housing construction funds.

Authorities discovered the fraud after noticing a lack of construction activity despite the funds being disbursed. Consequently, the second instalment of the PMAY funds has been halted. The scheme, designed to aid poor and middle-class families with subsidies up to Rs 2.5 lakh for housing, has provisions to reclaim misused funds. This incident involved 2,350 beneficiaries from villages like Thuthibari, Sheetlapur, and Chatia, among others.

This isn’t an isolated case in Uttar Pradesh. Last year, a similar scenario unfolded when four married women fled with their lovers after receiving Rs 50,000 from the PMAY scheme. Following this latest incident, the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) has issued warnings and notices to the husbands of the beneficiaries, emphasizing the need for construction to commence.