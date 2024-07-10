18 killed, 19 injured in bus-tanker collision

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, at least 18 people were killed and 19 injured after the bus – they were travelling in – collided with a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. 3 women and 1 child were among those killed in the accident

‘Today at around 05.15 AM, a private bus coming from Motihari, Bihar collided with a milk tanker. 18 people have lost their lives and 19 others are injured in the accident. After the initial investigation, it looks like the bus was overspeeding. The injured are getting treatment’, said Unnano DM Gaurang Rathi.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the road accident in Unnao district and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. ‘CM directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work,’ said CMO.

‘The loss of life in a road accident in Unnao district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved family. District administration officials have been instructed to reach the spot and speed up the relief work. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured,’ said Yogi Adityanath in a post on X.

The double-decker bus was travelling from Bihar’s Sitamarhi to Delhi. It rammed the milk tanker from the back on the Lucknow-Agra expressway.