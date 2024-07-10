Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged at Rs 53,680 per 8 gram and Rs 6710 per 1 gram in Kerala. Gold price declined in the last two days. Yesterday, yellow metal price declined by Rs 280 per 8 gram. On Monday, gold price edged lower by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease . The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7434.6 per gram down by Rs.473. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6810.1 per gram down by Rs.433. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -2.17%,.whereas in the last month it has been -1.29%. The cost of silver is Rs.92010.0 per kg up by Rs.1210.0 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures have been trading flat over the past week, gaining merely Rs 154 and opening at Rs 72,554 per 10 gram on Wednesday. Silver futures have risen by nearly Rs 1,200 during the same period, with silver futures opening at Rs 93,199/kg today. On Monday, gold futures settled at Rs 72,398 per 10 gram with a gain of 0.09% and silver futures settled at Rs 92,969 per kilogram with a gain of 0.38%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was little changed at $2,365.09 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,372.60. Price of spot silver fell 0.1% to $30.77, platinum ticked up 0.3% to $986.80 and palladium was flat at $980.49.