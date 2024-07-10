Forex Market: Indian rupee trades flat against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee traded flat against the US currency in the early session on Wednesday amid losses in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened flat at 83.49 against the US dollar. The local currency moved in a restricted range of 83.49 to 83.50 against the greenback in early trade. The rupee had edged up 1 paisa to close at 83.49 against US dollar on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, eased 0.03 per cent from overnight high levels to 105.09. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Tuesday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 314.46 crore.